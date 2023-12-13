POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A porch pirate was caught on camera being a Grinch this holiday season and stealing packages in Winter Haven.

Kensley Mott, 32, was seen on the victim’s home surveillance camera walking up to the porch, taking the boxes, and then driving off in a red truck.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the package theft was reported on Monday between noon and 12:30 p.m. in the Sun Ridge Village subdivision.

Mott allegedly followed an Amaozn truck and immediately stole the packages the delivery driver had just dropped off.

The victim learned that someone had attempted to steal one of their neighbor’s packages a week prior.

Polk County detectives were able to track Mott down from the security footage, using her appearance and the truck she drove off in. Detectives found Mott at work at Hungry Howie’s Pizza in the Wahneta area.

Mott told deputies she was planning on re-gifting the stolen items at Christmas.

She has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2016 of arrests for petit theft, grand theft, and narcotics possession.

Mott was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for grand theft, felony petit theft, and two counts of burglary of a dwelling.

“It’s that time of year when porch pirates are most prevalent. If at all possible, have your packages delivered when someone will be home, to a friend or neighbor’s home, or to your place of business” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “If not, invest in a security system that alerts you immediately when someone is on your porch. This prolific thief is probably going to spend Christmas behind bars this year.”