Polk County placed under curfew until 5 a.m.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County officials have declared a local state of emergency and have decided to enact a curfew.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday and will go until 5 a.m. June 1.

Officials decided to place the county under a curfew after “serious incidents have occurred in Lakeland and are on-going as of the time of declaring this local state of emergency, including threat of injury to civilians, aggravated assault and or battery to civilian(s), and aggravated

assault on law enforcement officers,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputies say protesters are not dispersing “and the activity is on-going.”

