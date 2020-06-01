Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Polk County placed under curfew until 5 a.m.

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_102856

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County officials have declared a local state of emergency and have decided to enact a curfew.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday and will go until 5 a.m. June 1.

Officials decided to place the county under a curfew after “serious incidents have occurred in Lakeland and are on-going as of the time of declaring this local state of emergency, including threat of injury to civilians, aggravated assault and or battery to civilian(s), and aggravated
assault on law enforcement officers,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputies say protesters are not dispersing “and the activity is on-going.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss