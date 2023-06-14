POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A study from the United Community Needs Assessment found that Polk County is the fastest-growing county in Florida as of the 2020 census.

The UCNA said it looked at the needs and assets that impact the lives of Polk County residents in six areas: economic and employment opportunities, housing, education, food security, transportation/infrastructure, and quality of life.

Between 2010 and 2020, the UNCA said the population in Polk County grew by 20.4 percent, making it the seventh fast-growing in the nation. The county’s population is expected to grow by more than 20 percent by 2030.

The study also found that the rising cost of living in the county has forced more than half of the households below the Federal Poverty Level and ALICE thresholds.

“The number of families not earning enough to meet basic needs is cause for concern,” the UCNA said.

In Polk County, the UCNA said 30 percent of residents qualify as “housing cost-burdened,” which means they are paying more than 30% of their monthly income on rent or mortgage.

The study said residents in the area believe a lack of affordable housing, combined with an influx of new residents and investors has driven up home and rental costs.

“One way to alleviate the housing cost burden is to increase wages,” the UNCA said.

