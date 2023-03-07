LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died after losing control of their vehicle and crashing near Lake Hamilton on Saturday.

In a release on Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle was heading north on Scenic Highway “at a very high rate of speed” when the driver lost control at around 11 p.m.

The 2008 Honda Sport motorcycle veered off the road after the driver missed a curve near West Bryant Ave. The vehicle struck a culvert, sending the motorcycle flying into the air.

The motorcycle flew over West Bryant Ave. and cleared a 7-foot-tall fence before crashing into plastic boxes full of citrus near the intersection. The motorcycle and debris burst into flames.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the driver is still unidentified. Anyone with information about the crash or the motorcyclist’s identity is asked to contact deputies at (863) 298-6200.