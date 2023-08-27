POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “double murder” after they believe a mother killed her two children before herself Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred in the Waverly area of Lake Wales. At this time, PCSO has not revealed how the two children were killed.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference to discuss the preliminary investigation at 5 p.m. Sunday.

