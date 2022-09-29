BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Communities across Polk County felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian into the night on Wednesday.

The clean-up and repairs are just beginning as some families that evacuated for the storm return home to find serious damage.

When News Channel 8 visited the Peace River Village mobile home park before the hurricane, residents said they were very concerned about flooding from the river.

But it appears Ian’s strong wind gusts caused most of the damage in the neighborhood.

The major concern in this Polk County mobile home park was flooding from #HurricaneIan, but it appears the strong wind gusts caused most of the damage to several homes (roofs & carports ripped off, snapped utility poles, destroyed fence). https://t.co/pOhEj2L2nW @WFLAStaci @WFLA pic.twitter.com/sbatEEpxk0 — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) September 29, 2022

“We came back home today and found out we have no roof,” Jose Hernandez said.

The powerful winds from Hurricane Ian ripped off the metal roofing on his family’s home, so now there are multiple leaks.

“Everything is getting wet inside,” Hernandez said. “But we don’t have no other place to stay so we have to stay here.”

While there is some flooding after the storm, several of the mobile homes sustained serious wind damage.

“She’s real lucky. A lot of people lost more than she did,” Luis Rohena said of his grandmother.

Rohena and his family stopped by Thursday afternoon to help clean up the debris around his grandmother’s home. The carport broke off during the hurricane.

With four children, including one who is disabled, Hernandez said his family needs help after the destruction from Ian.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know,” he said. “It’s hard. It’s hard, but we have to keep living and move forward.”