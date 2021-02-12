Polk County middle school P.E. teacher arrested for DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County middle school P.E. teacher is facing DUI charges following a crash in Winter Haven Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the two-car crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at Eloise Loop Road and Orange Manor Drive.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary crash investigation shows that 57-year-old Kathryn Lewis was driving west on Eloise Loop Road in a white 2012 Nissan Sentra, while the other driver was operating a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla going in the opposite direction.

As Lewis began making a left turn onto Orange Manor Drive, deputies say she failed to yield the right-of-way to the oncoming Corolla. The Corolla hit the passenger side of Lewis’ Sentra.

An off-duty Haines City police officer was jogging in the area and was told by the other driver that Lewis appeared disoriented and was walking away from the crash scene, according to PCSO. The officer caught up to Lewis to make sure she was uninjured and to ensure that she remained at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the responding deputy reported that Lewis’ eyes were red and watery and that she stated, “I am in so much trouble” and “I messed up bad.”

Lewis admitted to the deputy that she had been drinking alcoholic beverages at a party prior to the crash, according to PCSO.

Following a field sobriety test, Lewis was arrested for driving while impaired. She was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with DUI and DUI with property damage.

The sheriff’s office said Lewis informed deputies that she works for Jewett Middle Academy in Winter Haven.

“We are so thankful that no one was injured in this DUI crash, but this is another sad example of a person in a position of trust making a bad decision,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We expect more from people who not only work closely with children but who are also role models to children. As such, they need to understand that they are held to a higher standard and need to behave like it.”

Deputies say Lewis’ prior criminal history consists of an arrest in Daytona Beach for DUI and an arrest in St. Lucie County for DUI, violation of open container, and neglect of a child.