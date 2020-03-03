Polk County man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

Breaking News
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old Lake Wales man won $5 million after buying a $20 million scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station on US Highway 27.

The Florida Lottery said Derrious Bradwell bought the GOLD RUSH CLASSIC ticket at Bullard Citgo at 19509 US Highway 27. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3.55 million.

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

