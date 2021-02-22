Polk County man wins $2 million from scratch-off ticket

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 28-year-old Mulberry man is $2 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Zachary Boles won the $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00, according to a news release.

Boles purchased his winning ticket from AP Mini Mart, located at 905 West Canal Street in Mulberry. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $2,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50.