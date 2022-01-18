Polk County man wins $1M with scratch-off bought at Publix

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport man recently won $1 million on a $20 scratch-off ticket he bought at Publix.

The Florida Lottery said Michael Martens, 41, won the $1 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

The scratcher was bought at the Publix on 8301 Champions Gate Boulevard in Davenport. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. There are more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

More information about the game is on the Florida Lottery’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss