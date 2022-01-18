Polk County man wins $1M with scratch-off bought at Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport man recently won $1 million on a $20 scratch-off ticket he bought at Publix.

The Florida Lottery said Michael Martens, 41, won the $1 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

The scratcher was bought at the Publix on 8301 Champions Gate Boulevard in Davenport. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. There are more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

More information about the game is on the Florida Lottery’s website.