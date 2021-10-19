Polk County man wanted for adoptive mother’s ‘violent death’ captured in Texas, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Texas authorities have arrested a man who was wanted for killing his aunt who adopted him.

Aroldo Paz, 39, was detained in the Houston area on Monday, according to deputies. He was being sought in connection to the murder of his adoptive mother, 74-year old Perfecta Paz Paz in Polk City.

Perfecta Paz. (Family handout.)

Sheriff Grady Judd said Aroldo Paz moved in with Perfecta and her sister after he was injured in an incident at a Texas construction site.

The sister reported Perfecta missing last Monday. She told deputies Perfecta wanted to move out of the home because she and Aroldo “were not getting along and they were always fighting with each other.”

Authorities searched the home and surrounding property and found Perfecta buried in a shallow grave. Judd said “she died a violent death,” but the cause was not disclosed.

Detectives issued a warrant for Aroldo’s arrest on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft, and tampering with evidence.

They said they learned he may be in the Houston area and alerted U.S. Marshals. The marshals located Paz on Monday and took him into custody.

He is being held at the Harris County Jail without bond as he waits to be extradited to Polk County.

“We thank the U.S. Marshals for their professionalism and successful capture of Aroldo Paz. This is the beginning of making sure he is held accountable for this brutal and senseless murder. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Perfecta Paz Paz’s family,” Judd said.