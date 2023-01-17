POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man is going home a millionaire after he claimed a top prize playing the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Alpeshkumar Patel, 54, of Winter Haven, claimed his $5 million top prize from Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, according to an announcement made Tuesday. Patel chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

The Florida Lottery said Patel bought his winning ticket from Citgo Express, located at 4850 Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the lottery, the $20 game features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million. Patel’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-4,027,792.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000.00 1-in-4,027,792 8 1 7 $1,000,000.00 1-in-1,342,598 24 6 18 $100,000.00 1-in-1,342,598 24 3 21 $1,000.00 1-in-2,733 11,789 2,363 9,426 $500.00 1-in-4,000 8,056 1,498 6,558 (Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.