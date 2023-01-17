POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man is going home a millionaire after he claimed a top prize playing the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Alpeshkumar Patel, 54, of Winter Haven, claimed his $5 million top prize from Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, according to an announcement made Tuesday. Patel chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.
The Florida Lottery said Patel bought his winning ticket from Citgo Express, located at 4850 Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven.
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
According to the lottery, the $20 game features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million. Patel’s odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-4,027,792.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000.00
|1-in-4,027,792
|8
|1
|7
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-1,342,598
|24
|6
|18
|$100,000.00
|1-in-1,342,598
|24
|3
|21
|$1,000.00
|1-in-2,733
|11,789
|2,363
|9,426
|$500.00
|1-in-4,000
|8,056
|1,498
|6,558
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.