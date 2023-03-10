POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Auburndale man is wanted in connection to a fatal crash on I-4. according to law enforcement officials.
Jesus Bravo-Bravo fled the scene on foot Thursday night on I-4 westbound near Highway 27 in Davenport, authorities said.
Earlier in the night, he is suspected of stealing a 2019 Dodge Caravan on Berkeley Road in Auburndale.
“The victim in this case stated that her ex-boyfriend came over, and they started to argue,” said Lt. Don King with the Auburndale Police Department. “She didn’t want to be a part of the arguing so she got in a different vehicle and went to the Dollar General store with her kids. When she returned to the house, the mother and the vehicle were gone.”
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Bravo-Bravo, while driving the stolen van, crashed into a stopped vehicle and a motorcycle on I-4.
Troopers said a 32-year-old motorcyclist from Lakeland died at the scene. Five other people in two vehicles sustained minor injuries.
Bravo-Bravo then ran off, according to FHP.
Florida Highway Patrol asks anyone with information on Bravo-Bravo’s whereabouts to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.