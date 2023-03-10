POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Auburndale man is wanted in connection to a fatal crash on I-4. according to law enforcement officials.

Jesus Bravo-Bravo fled the scene on foot Thursday night on I-4 westbound near Highway 27 in Davenport, authorities said.

Earlier in the night, he is suspected of stealing a 2019 Dodge Caravan on Berkeley Road in Auburndale.

“The victim in this case stated that her ex-boyfriend came over, and they started to argue,” said Lt. Don King with the Auburndale Police Department. “She didn’t want to be a part of the arguing so she got in a different vehicle and went to the Dollar General store with her kids. When she returned to the house, the mother and the vehicle were gone.”

Source: Florida Highway Patrol

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Bravo-Bravo, while driving the stolen van, crashed into a stopped vehicle and a motorcycle on I-4.

Troopers said a 32-year-old motorcyclist from Lakeland died at the scene. Five other people in two vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Bravo-Bravo then ran off, according to FHP.

Florida Highway Patrol asks anyone with information on Bravo-Bravo’s whereabouts to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.