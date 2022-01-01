Polk county man shot, killed hours into new year, police say

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Haines City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a 47 year old Haines City man dead on New Year’s Day.

Officers said Michael Andre Jackson, 47, was rushed to the hospital with several gunshot wounds to his body.

Hospital staff attempted to save Jackson’s life but he was ultimately pronounced dead less than an hour into the new year.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Jackson was driven to the hospital after being shot near an empty lot at North 12th Street and Avenue I. Bullet holes were also found in a building on 12th Street.

Police said they are working to find a suspect and the motivation for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS). Tips can also be submitted online.

