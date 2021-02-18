Polk County man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually abusing deaf child, DOJ says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County sex offender has been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for taking sexually explicit photos of a 7-year-old deaf child.

According to the Department of Justice, 42-year-old Adam Hollis took, advertised, and distributed sexually explicit images of the child who was in his custody.

Hollis also molested the 7-year-old, in addition to sexually abusing an 8-year-old child.

The DOJ says in a press release Hollis groomed these children by forcing them to watch pornography with him, threatening their relatives, and threatening that their mother would lose custody of them if they reported his abuse.

According to the DOJ, Hollis had more than 250 images and more than 80 videos in his personal collection.

In 2014, Hollis was convicted in Polk County for sexual battery on a child. Hollis was also in violation of his sex offender registration requirements when law enforcement officers took him into custody in 2013.

“This criminal deviant committed the most horrible atrocities on young, helpless children,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs. “This sentencing ensures this repeat child predator will spend the rest of his natural life in prison.”