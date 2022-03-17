POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd calls a “totally bizarre” case, a Polk County man is accused of choking an elderly man with a cord and then burying his body in Georgia.

“It was a horrible ending to an 81-year life,” said Sheriff Judd.

It started the night of March 6. According to the sheriff, David Jesse Williams, 30, of Auburndale, owed somebody $2,000 for drugs.

He had an 81-year old man he knew through a relative and a female witness drive him to Deen Still Road in the Polk City area to meet somebody to get cash. The three waited but nobody came.

“[Williams] said ‘I owed $2,000 for drugs and I either had to have $2,000 or kill the victim.’ Now that seems like nonsense to us,” said Sheriff Judd.

But, the sheriff said Williams did it. He is accused of choking the elderly man, who was sitting in the front seat, from behind with a cord.

The female witness, whose name and relation are not being made public due to Marsy’s Law, ran away.

“After he choked out and killed the victim, our suspect put the victim in the back seat floorboard, covered up the victim, and then took off,” Sheriff Judd said.

Williams found the witness, forced her back into the car, and brought her back to Auburndale.

She called 911 to report the elderly man missing six days later.

Auburndale police discovered Williams knew somebody through his girlfriend who lives in Hinesville, Georgia. Deputies there were able to locate the victim’s truck at the home and conducted surveillance.

“Deputies from Liberty County saw him come out of the house, put gloves on, he had a bottle of something that looked like a cleaning agent and he started cleaning the car. At that point, they moved in and arrested him,” Auburndale Police Chief Andy Ray said.

When they interviewed Williams, he confessed to the murder, according to officials.

He showed law enforcement officials where he buried Williams in a shallow grave in Georgia.

“The victim was just a good, old man and he was doing what the witness and Jesse wanted and he got killed for it,” Sheriff Judd said.

Williams is in custody in Georgia and will be transported to Polk County at a later date.

He faces a first-degree murder charge in Polk County for the death of the man. He also faces aggravated assault charges in the city of Auburndale for allegedly threatening the witness with a knife.