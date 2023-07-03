POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man recently mistook some bird poop on his car for white paint and called deputies to report the “crime,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A Winter Haven man called deputies Thursday morning to report that someone had covered his black Jeep Cherokee with white paint, according to the sheriff’s office. But there was only one problem.

Deputies quickly learned that the paint was not actually paint, but instead was bird poop, and that no crime had taken place.

“The culprit was avian, and the substance — well, the substance was what birds tend to do. Or doo, more accurately,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies couldn’t tell if the “white paint” came from a flock of birds or “one bird who ate a dozen worms that didn’t agree with him.”

The deputies not only told the man that the “white paint” on his car was actually bird poop, they even cleaned the man’s car for him.

The sheriff’s office commended the deputies for taking “Pride in Service.”