FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — A Frostproof man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Polk County deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after Robert Castillo, 46, of Frostproof drove his Nissan 350Z out of the roadway on US Highway 27 near George Street.

A release said Castillo was driving at a high speed at the time.

After leaving the roadway, Castillo’s car went across the grassy median and into the northbound lanes of US-27 before going down a grass embankment and rolling over.

Deputies said as the vehicle began flipping, Castillo’s passenger, 42-year-old Donnie Joe Lee of Frostproof, was thrown out of the vehicle — leading to his death.

Following the crash, the car caught on fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, Castillo survived the crash with serious injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.