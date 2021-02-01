Polk County man faked Publix letter to get $2,000 COVID relief check, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An eleventh suspect has been arrested after submitting a fraudulent letter from his employer to receive a $2,000 check from Polk County’s COVID-19 relief fund.

According to the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Saget Genoret applied for the $2,000 Polk Cares benefit by submitting a fraudulent letter from his employer, Publix, indicating that his hours were cut due to the pandemic.

Genoret received the check, but was arrested and charged after an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fraud detectives have other suspects on their radar. There are more applications that were submitted and are being investigated,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “It would behoove anyone who attempted to rip off this program to do as Saget Genoret did, and to turn yourself in.”

The Polk Cares program received funding from the Federal CARES Act, and was provided to assist residents with rent, utilities, and other housing expenses if they lost their job or had their hours reduced during the pandemic.

To be elible for assistance under Polk Cares, applicants must:

  • Be a resident of Polk County
  • Submit a valid Forida driver’s license or government-issued ID and SSN with their application
  • Submit mortgage and/or utility statement
  • Show verifiable loss or reduction in income related to COVID-19, such as lay-off letter from employer

Applications are limited to one per household.

