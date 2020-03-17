Polk County man faces 15 years for fatal punch

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Polk County man faces up to 15 years in prison for fatally punching another man in the face.

Travis Brian Barlow, 37, was found guilty of manslaughter last week in Polk County, the Ledger reported. His sentencing is scheduled for April 30.

Barlow went to the Lakeland home of Adam Frank Hoffman, 38, in June 2018, the sheriff’s office said. Barlow was apparently angry that Hoffman had disrespected Barlow’s girlfriend earlier.

Barlow acknowledged to deputies that he hit Hoffman once, though other witnesses said Barlow hit the other man twice, officials said. The blows triggered a hemorrhage in Hoffman’s brain that led to his death.

Barlow was arrested the next day, deputies said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Bars, nightclubs shut down for 30 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Bars, nightclubs shut down for 30 days"

Child sex sting nets 15 arrests in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child sex sting nets 15 arrests in Polk County"

CV impacts primary election day

Thumbnail for the video titled "CV impacts primary election day"

Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns"

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Forecast"

Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried"

St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss