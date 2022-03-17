TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office revealed more details about the murder of an 81-year-old man who went missing earlier this month.

Deputies said the investigation began on March 9 when the unidentified victim’s live-in girlfriend reported him missing.

She said she hadn’t heard from her partner since March 3, when they went to Polk City with David Jesse Williams, 30, who had asked the couple for a ride to meet his friend. Deputies said Williams and the victim knew each other through a family member, but the nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

The victim’s girlfriend told deputies Williams had a violent past and had been pressuring the victim over money. He claimed he needed $2,000 to settle a drug debt or he could be killed. Days before, he had held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, the woman said.

The woman said they waited for Williams’ friend by a gate off a backroad, and after some time had passed, the victim grew impatient and wanted to leave.

She said Williams became angry and placed the victim in a chokehold. She started hitting Williams and yelling for him to stop. He grabbed her by the throat and told her to shut up, the affidavit said.

The woman said she was able to exit the vehicle and run away.

She said she couldn’t remember how much time had passed, but Williams started driving the truck and almost ran into her. He made her get back into the vehicle and dropped her off at the home in Auburndale. The victim was nowhere to be found.

Police later learned Williams had traveled to his girlfriend’s mother’s home in Hinesville, Georgia.

With the help of Georgia law enforcement, police found Williams at the home, wearing gloves and cleaning the inside of the victim’s vehicle. They said there was a shovel on the bed of the truck, and blood inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Williams admitted to choking the man to death with a black rope, and driving his body to Georgia to bury it.

He led detectives to a shallow grave, where the body was buried. They said a black rope was found around the victim’s neck.

Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and grand theft auto. He is currently in the Liberty County Jail in Georgia and will be transferred to Polk County at a later date.