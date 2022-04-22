POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man cashed his $1 million prize-winning lottery ticket after playing the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Robert Noak, of Davenport, chose to receive his million-dollar prize as a one-time lump-sum payment of $780,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Noak bought his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 1635 U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont.

The 7-Eleven will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling Noak his winning ticket.

The $20 game features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91, according to the Florida Lottery.