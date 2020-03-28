Polk County man bonds out of jail, kills girlfriend and man she moved into the house, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three days after bonding out of jail, a man killed his girlfriend and another man she moved into the house during his absence, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The double homicide occurred in the Loughman area, north of Davenport.

Deputies said the suspect attempted to set the house on fire following the killings, but the fire was contained to one bedroom.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the victims or suspect.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES: