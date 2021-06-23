FLORIDA’S MOST WANTED: Polk County man arrested in Mexico after 14 years on run

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man is behind bars after 14 years on the run.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal traffic crash occurred in 2007 along US Highway 27, just north of County Line Road near Avon Park in Polk County that claimed the lives of Danny and Patricia McCown.

FHP Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews, then 29 years of age at the time. Andrews was found to have a BAC of 0.315, nearly four times the legal limit.

In recent weeks, an anonymous tipster notified FHP of a possible sighting of Andrews in a region southwest of Mexico City.

Andrews was apprehended on June 21 and returned to the United States on June 23 to face felony charges which include two counts of DUI Manslaughter, two counts of Driving While License Suspended Involving a Death and one count DUI Property Damage.

