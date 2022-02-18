Polk County man arrested in Alabama after fleeing deputies

Polk County

(Michael Shane Patterson/ Photo Credit: Russell County Sheriff’s Office)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama has arrested a man wanted in Florida.

According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022.

Patterson had fled from Polk County deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Patterson is wanted for charges of threatening to discharge a destructive device, threats to a law enforcement officer, and unlawful use of a communication device.

Other information is unavailable at this time.

