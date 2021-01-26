Polk County man arrested for alleged theft at gravesite of Frostproof triple homicide victim

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly stealing lights from the gravesite of one of the Frostproof ‘massacre’ victims.

The sheriff’s office said Roy and Elizabeth Tillman reported a theft of solar lights at their son, Damion’s gravesite in Fort Meade on Jan. 13.

Damion Tillman and two of his friends were murdered last July in Frostproof while on a fishing trip. Sheriff Grady Judd called it one of the worst crime scenes he’d ever seen.

Following the initial theft, the Tillmans placed a surveillance camera at the site. Then on the night of Jan. 25, the Tillmans observed someone on the camera t their son’s gravesite removing lights. They called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and gave police the description of the man and his vehicle.

While responding to the cemetery, deputies located the suspect, Kevin John Wheeler, and pulled him over.

According to the police report, Wheeler “spontaneously stated he was getting lights” and that “he had an interest with gravesite lights and was removing them because he thought they were pretty.”

Deputies located the stolen lights along with five additional solar lights in Wheeler’s pick-up truck.

“Few of us know the agony of burying a child, and even fewer if that child is murdered. It is abhorrent that this criminal made the Tillman family a victim yet again,” Judd said.