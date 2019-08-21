Polk County man accused of masturbating while following driver on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man is behind bars after deputies say he was masturbating while attempting to follow a female driver on I-4.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jorge Infante-Acosta, 32, was pulled over Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. after the victim reported the incident.

According to the trooper’s arrest report, the trooper observed Acosta with his pants below his waist “looking through his driver side window trying to put his sexual organs away, not knowing I was in the passenger side window observing him” the report said.

When asked what he was doing, Acosta stated, “This is my property, I can do what I want,” then followed by saying, “I’m sick, I have a problem.”

Troopers say Acosta followed the woman from Mile Marker 78 in Orlando until Mile Marker 38.

Acosta faces two counts of Indecent Exposure of Sexual Organs.