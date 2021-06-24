Polk County man accused in deadly DUI crash arrested after 14 years on run

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man on Florida Highway Patrol’s “Most Wanted,” suspected in the 2007 DUI crash that killed a local couple, is on his way back to Tampa Bay.

FHP says Brian Dale Andrews, who has been on the run for 14 years, was arrested in Mexico City earlier this week.

Andrews is accused of crossing the median of US Highway 27 in Polk County and killing Danny and Patricia McCown.

Troopers say at the time of the crash on June 30, 2007, Andrews was driving with a suspended license and a BAC level of 0.315 — nearly four times the legal limit.

According to FHP, he fled shortly after being released from Polk County Jail, before being charged with DUI manslaughter.

The McCown’s daughter, Dana, tells 8 On Your Side, “He got to live a new life for 14 years while our current life went on with the grief and the loss of something that just didn’t really need to happen.”

Investigators say an anonymous tip led them to Mexico City where Andrews was taken into custody and returned to the United States.

“I think the lesson learned out of this is for everyone else that may have someone on the most wanted list is to know that Florida Highway Patrol doesn’t stop,” explains Dana McCown.

McCown says she still thinks about her parents, often.

“My niece and nephew missed everything with their grandparents. They didn’t get to see these loving human beings,” she describes.

McCown has this message for all drivers, “It’s just not worth it every time you get on the road and you get behind the wheel and you’re intoxicated, you’re affecting other people’s lives and maybe your own.”

She lives in Texas but says she’ll be traveling to Polk County for Andrews’ trial to see justice for her parents.