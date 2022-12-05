BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County residents with debris from Hurricane Ian must have it on the curb by Monday morning.

Crews will collect debris in south Polk County, then move north to collect more, covering most of the country except for Lakeland, which has a separate debris collection contract.

As of last Wednesday, the county says it’s collected more than 950,500 cubic yards of debris from Hurricane Ian.

“If there are obstacles to collecting debris, such as materials stacked where we cannot access them, then the county cannot efficiently clear the right of ways,” said Deputy County Manager Ryan Taylor.

Daily updates on the collections will be available on the county’s website and social media pages starting Monday. If your street shows up as “green lighted,” but you still have debris, call 800-375-0844.