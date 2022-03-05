Polk County landfill employee killed in ‘tragic accident’

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee with Polk County’s North Central Landfill died Friday evening after an accident, according to a release from the county.

A county spokeswoman said deputies were called to the landfill shortly after 5 p.m. as the employees were getting ready to shut down the facility.

The county said victim was traffic control contract employee Aaron Henderson, 43.

“Last night’s incident was a tragic accident,” Board Chair Martha Santiago said. “Our Board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.”

So far, this is the first fatality reported in the history of the landfill, according to the release.

“The Landfill is a dynamic, industrial environment with movement of hundreds of trucks coming to unload and heavy equipment at the Landfill all day long,” said County Manager Bill Beasley. “We have never experienced anything like this here.”

According to the county, Henderson was employed by Cert-Temp.