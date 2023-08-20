POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County K-9 is hanging up his collar as he retires after eight years of service.

K-9 Vise started with the sheriff’s department when he was around a year old.

Vise was born in Slovakia in 2014 and moved to Polk County 13 months later.

Despite some injuries in his career, K-9 Vise had a good run with the Polk Sheriff’s Office.

In March 2020, Vise suffered nine stab wounds on the head while deputies apprehended an armed burglar in Lakeland. Once he recovered, he was back on duty three weeks later.

In 2022, Vise had to have surgery for pancreatitis.

The K-9 will continue to live with his partner, Master Deputy Sheriff Scott Cronin, as the deputy looks to partner up with a rookie very soon.

Deputies said in a Facebook post that they wish him a happy retirement filled with chew toys and meat products.