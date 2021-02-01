Polk County intersection where 12-year-old died considered dangerous and crash-prone, residents say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The intersection where a 12-year-old boy lost his life and a man was taken into custody this weekend is known to be crash-prone and deadly to the people who live nearby.

“A lot of people have gotten killed since I’ve lived here,” said John Arthur Morrow Jr.

Morrow has lived near the intersection of Highway 60 and Coronet Road for 30 years.

Morrow and others say the intersection near Mulberry is dangerous.

People speed, they say. They drive drunk. They don’t pay attention.

“They’re coming so fast, you don’t think they’re coming fast so you pull out there and by that time it’s too late. There’s nowhere to go,” Morrow said.

Another resident who did not wish to be named told 8 On Your Side she has witnessed fatal crashes herself and has petitioned for the speed limit to be lowered and traffic lights to be installed.

“There’s a slight curve in the road in that area too, so it’s easier to pull out in front of a car. It’s not sharp turn but it’s kind of a meandering curve,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Bent street signs are evidence of yet another deadly crash at this intersection.

“This little fella was in the early stages of what, otherwise, would have been an absolutely wonderful life and he should have been able to live that life,” Judd said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Andres Orozco, 42, of Wauchula, was driving a truck carrying a trailer on Coronet Road just after midnight Sunday morning.

His two sons, aged 12 and 14, both of Plant City, were in the truck with him.

Orozco drove through the stop sign onto Highway 60 where he was hit by a Toyota Corolla driving south.

“Andres was at-fault in the crash, failed to yield. No one was wearing seat belts and the 12-year old is dead,” Judd said.

The driver of the Corolla, Mario Martinez, 30, was in the country illegally and driving drunk, the sheriff said.

He’s being charged with DUI Manslaughter even though he was not at-fault in the crash.

“If he hadn’t been drinking, certainly his reflexes would have been better. Maybe he could have slammed on brakes, maybe he could have veered across and out of the way of the other vehicle,” the sheriff said.

Andres Orozco suffered a broken neck and leg. He was listed in critical condition in the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 14-year-old boy in the truck was treated for a broken collar bone and released from the hospital.

Judd does not expect criminal charges against Orozco.

“We will investigate with DCF to see if there’s any negligent charges, something like that, but no vehicle crash charges,” Judd said.

The sheriff said there is no evidence Orozco was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.