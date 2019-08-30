Polk County hotels preparing for people evacuating Hurricane Dorian

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Room 97 at The Terrace in Lakeland is ready for Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

“We have different procedures for this type of difficulty,” said Terrace General Manager Bruce Dunbar.

He added the hotel is ready to help people in need and are working to make cancellation and reservation policies different and less taxing.

“If you booked a reservation, we would take one night’s deposit in advance,” he said.

And should the path of the storm change and the room is no longer needed, that one night is refundable. But if people do have to show up, they’re taken care of.

“We have a nice generator out back that controls the lobby and all the emergency features and the kitchen and so forth,” Dunbar said.

Finding a room at The Terrace and other hotels in Polk County will be a lot easier.

Visit Central Florida is keeping a spreadsheet of everything that’s available. All people have to do is visit their web page, social media pages or call them.

“And that could include the Air BNB’s, it does include the hotels and motels. It includes many different forms of accommodations,” said Mark Jackson of Visit Central Florida.