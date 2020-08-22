Polk County homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar; Sheriff Judd to speak at 9:45 a.m.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County homeowner shot and killed a would-be burglar Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
The shooting occurred on Ellie Road in the unincorporated area of Auburdale. According to deputies, the homeowner shot the suspect who was breaking in, killing them.
Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the incident around 9:45 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.
