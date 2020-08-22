Polk County homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar; Sheriff Judd to speak at 9:45 a.m.

Polk County
Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County homeowner shot and killed a would-be burglar Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred on Ellie Road in the unincorporated area of Auburdale. According to deputies, the homeowner shot the suspect who was breaking in, killing them.

Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the incident around 9:45 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss