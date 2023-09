TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County track coach has been arrested for an alleged sex crime against a teenager, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the high school coach sexually battered a 16-year-old boy.

As of this report, the coach has not been identified, but Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to announce the details of the case at 1 p.m.

We will stream the press conference here when it begins.