Polk County group wedding brings in joy this Valentine’s Day

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – “The more, the merrier” was the theme this Valentine’s Day as multiple couples got married on Monday during Polk County’s 9th annual group wedding.

Multiple pairs made their unions official with the help of Polk County Circuit Court and Comptroller Stacy Butterfield during the 8th annual group marriage ceremony in the county.

Some hadn’t been together for long before tying the knot.

“We’ve been talking for a while, but we really got official in September,” said Vincent Chaidez, who met his wife, Amy, at a Mexican restaurant in Bartow and proposed in front of his mother, sister and nieces.

Other brides had been waiting a while for their special day.

“We have three children together, and I had 3 before that that she’s taken in and raised as her own. Figured this was year eight, eight is a symbol of infinity and forever, so when I read about what they were doing, we had already been talking about it, we just wanted something simple and quick, make it official and get her the same last name as all the rest of us,” Michael Mann said.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m speechless. It just means a lot. When you find that person that matches your soul. The first kiss, you just know and it’s just happiness,” Amy Chaidez said.

“She’s right about the kiss!” laughed her husband.