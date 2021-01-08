Polk County grave robbers stole human skulls for religious shrine, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Polk County men were arrested after deputies recovered six human skulls and other bones that came from a cemetery in Mount Dora.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had responded to robberies at four graves at Edgewood Cemetery on Dec. 6. Deputies said someone had raided the graves and removed four heads from their corpses.

DNA evidence from cigars found near the graves led deputies to one of the suspects, 43-year-old Brian Montalvo Tolentino. Tolentino told deputies he went to the cemetery with 39-year-old Juan Burgos Lopez, who used a crowbar open the graves and remove the heads of the deceased. The men were using the remains for religious ceremonies, according to deputies.

A search of Lopez’s home turned up a total of six skulls, a hand, partial arm, and multiple other large bones “within what appeared to be some sort of religious shrine,” authorities said.

Lopez said he got four of the skulls from the cemetery, and two other skulls were found somewhere else.

Both Lopez and Tolentino were arrested on the Lake County warrants in Polk County, and are being held in lieu of $40,000 bond each.

Brian Montalvo Tolentino, left, and Juan Burgos-Lopez, right. (Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

The men are charged with four counts of disturbing the contents of a grave and four counts of abuse of a dead human body. They could face more charges in Polk County.

LATEST STORIES: