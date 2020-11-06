Polk County firefighter arrested for stealing Pokémon cards

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Haines City Police Department

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County firefighter was arrested Thursday night for stealing about $165 worth of Pokémon cards.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Joel Strickland, 30, was seen by Walmart staff at the Walmart on U.S. 27 switching barcodes from lower-priced cards to the higher-priced Pokmon cards and then attempted to pay the lower prices at a self-checkout register.

On his way out of the store, Strickland was confronted by Walmart’s Loss Prevention staff who then called police. Strickland told officers that he planned to “flip” the cards to make extra money because he was struggling financially.

Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky says help is a phone call away.

“If you are struggling, there are a myriad of resources available. As public safety employees, we are expected to conduct ourselves in a manner worthy of the respect our communities show us,” Elensky said.

Strickland was arrested for petit theft and transported to the Polk County Jail.

