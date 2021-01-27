Polk County fire captain accused of using paramedic to steal COVID-19 vaccines

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A captain with Polk County Fire Rescue turned himself in Wednesday after being accused of stealing syringes of the COVID-19 vaccine intended for the county’s first responders.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said PCFR Captain Anthony Damiano stole syringes of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for his elderly mother and caused a PCFR paramedic to falsify official documents to pull it off.

Paramedic Josh Colon was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in falsifying vaccine screening and consent forms to help Damiano steal the vaccine.

While talking to detectives, Colon held a monitored phone call with Damiano, during which the captain reportedly admitted to taking the vaccines and told Colon to report them as if they fell off the desk at the station. Damiano advised the vaccines never got used and told Colon he could retrieve them from his car at his friend Kimberly Smith’s house, as he was out of town.

After contacting Smith, detectives learned that on Jan. 6, Damiano obtained two syringes of the vaccine for his mom who is elderly and sick. Smith told detectives she thought it was strange he left it in his vehicle for so long, since the vaccines are no good if left out of the freezer for a while.

While waiting for search warrant to be approved, Damiano reportedly sent Smith a text message requesting she call him on a landline. The detective monitored the call between the two in which Damiano allegedly told her he was getting dragged into a “mess” with another firefighter who was doing “shady” stuff.

When confronted, however, Damiano admitted he did in fact obtain syringes of Moderna for his mom.

Detectives contacted Damiano’s mother, Mary Jane Damiano, on Jan. 26. She reportedly told investigators she had spoken to her son who said he was working on getting her vaccinated, but didn’t say how he’d do it. She said she never did receive the vaccine, though.

Damiano turned himself in at the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with official misconduct and petit theft.