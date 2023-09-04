LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a father and son.

According to a PCSO media alert, a 16-year-old boy was killed by his own father.

This is the second case of filicide, a homicide in which a parent kills their own child, that has happened in Polk County in about a week.

The previous murder involved Brandy Hutchins, 43, who deputies said murdered her two children on Aug. 27 before taking her own life during a custody dispute.

Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the homicide at a briefing scheduled for 3:15 p.m. We will stream it once it begins.