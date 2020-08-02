Polk County family celebrates daughter’s first birthday with Chick-fil-A inspired photoshoot

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County family decided to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming birthday in an udderly adorable way.

Mom and dad, Tyler and Tyler Roberts, are huge Chick-fil-A’s fans and wanted to incorporate their love for the fast-food restaurant into their daughter’s first birthday photoshoot.

Little 11-month-old Braelyn Roberts was all dressed up in a cow print hair bow and skirt as well as a red shirt that says, “Thick-fil-A.” The Alturas, Florida, family also made sure to include several orders of waffle fries and nuggets.

A calf even made an appearance in the photoshoot, donned with a matching bow!

“A huge passion of mine is doing fun and unique themed sessions, so I was very excited when the parents asked to do a Chick-fil-A theme,” photographer Tori Walker said.

Walker said the calf was provided by a close friend who rescues and raises calves. Her friend bottle feeds the calves so they are very friendly toward people and easy to work with.

Anyone who sees these pictures are sure to be amoosed!

Walker specializes in family photography. You can check out more of her work on her Facebook page.

