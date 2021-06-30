Polk County EMT among arrests linked to Jan. 6 capitol riot; Feds execute warrant at home

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Federal agents arrested three more people connected to the Jan. 6 capitol attack, including a Polk County EMT, officials tell 8 On Your Side.

Michael Perkins, Olivia Pollock, and Joshua Doolin will face a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Tampa courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at a home near the intersection of N. Galloway Road and Spivey Road in Lakeland early Wednesday morning.

Doolin, 23, was hired as an EMT with Polk County Fire Rescue on May 3, according to Polk County Communications Director Mianne Nelson.

The county is moving forward with his termination, Nelson said.

The defendants are facing charges including assaulting/resisting/impeding officers/employees and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back as more information will be added throughout the day.