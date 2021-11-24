Polk County drug dealers busted with more than 600 grams of suspected fentanyl, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people suspected of dealing large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs in the Polk County area have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that someone was selling large amounts of drugs out of a home in the 200 block of Colorado Avenue in Lakeland.

Authorities identified 55-year-old Lisa Radina as a dealer. They learned her supplier was Nareo Lewis after she asked an undercover detective to drive her to his home on Colorado Avenue so she could pick up 7 grams of fentanyl.

Deputies said Radina had 12 grams of fentanyl on her when she was arrested.

Authorities said they executed a search warrant at Lewis’ home on Nov. 23. He tried to flee, but was apprehended. Inside his backpack, they found 75 grams of fentanyl powder, 392 grams of confirmed fentanyl pills (nearly one pound), 175 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 75 grams of powder cocaine and 20 grams of crack cocaine. A search of his home turned up about a pound of marijuana and a handgun.

Deputies said Kevin Mason, 54, of Lakeland showed up to the residence on a bicycle, and told a detective he was there to purchase $100 worth of narcotics. They found illegal Xanax, carisoprodol pills, and methamphetamine in his backpack. Mason was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis, 41, was arrested for armed trafficking in fentanyl, armed trafficking in cocaine, armed trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of fentanyl, possession of weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining residence for drug trafficking, maintaining residence for drug sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Radina was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, sale of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two 18-year-old’s were also arrested at the home for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Deputies said Lewis has a lengthy rap sheet that includes numerous drug sale and possession charges, and charges of aggravated battery, lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim between 12 and 16. He’s served three stints in prison.

They said Radina’s criminal history includes a federal charge for drug trafficking in Maryland, and four other drug trafficking arrests in Maryland and New York.

“Illegal drugs destroy lives and families, and generate theft and violence in our community, and drug traffickers are profiting from the destruction. I’m proud of the good work our detectives did to take these drugs off the street and send these traffickers to jail,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.