Polk County dog whose neck was bound with duct tape looking for new home

POLK COUNTY, (WFLA) — A 12-year-old bulldog mix named Supraa is looking for a new home after she was found by the Polk County Animal Control with duct tape bound around her neck.

Animal Control said the Supraa’s neck was severely injured and infected. Photos posted to animal control’s Facebook page show how much tape was bound around her neck.

Just over a month after she was found, animal control said Supraa was completely rehabilitated and ready for adoption.

“Despite the abuse she’s suffered, she’s a very sweet dog – she loves people, Polk County Animal Control said in a Facebook post. “Just look at that smile.”

Her prior owner, 42-year-old Danny Adames of Lakeland, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Anyone interested in adopting Supraa is asked to call 863-577-1762.

