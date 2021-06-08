Polk County dog reunited with owner after 7 years apart

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A lost dog that had to survive on its own for seven years in Florida has been reunited with its owner.

Tequila, a chocolate Miniature Pinscher was found by a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy roaming on a busy roadway in Lakeland.

According to Polk County Animal Control, Tequila was microchipped which is how they learned her name and that she had been missing for seven years.

Thanks to Tequila being chipped animal control was able to get with her owner Stephanie Santos.