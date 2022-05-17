TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy added snake wrangler to his resume after getting a serpent out of a woman’s house.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that Deputy Coquyt, a canine handler for the sheriff’s office, visited a resident’s home to get the snake off the woman’s dryer on her back patio.

The deputy put the snake in a garbage only for it to leap out of it and slither behind the woman’s freezer. However, it eventually got caught.

“Thank goodness for canine handler Deputy Coquyt. He wrangled that dude & Miss Betty is safe now,” the sheriff’s office said.