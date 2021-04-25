Polk County deputy shows off slam dunk skills at community basketball court

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Anyone in the Tampa Bay area knows Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and his deputies don’t play around, however in this instance, it couldn’t be farther than the truth!

Meet Polk County Deputy Joseph “Jo Jo” Everett. He got a chance to show off his basketball skills this week at a community basketball court in Haines City.

In the video posted by the sheriff’s office, Everett’s skills were not only captured on camera but they captured the attention of quite the crowd at the Lake Eva Community Park and on social media.

“Most of the time, our deputies are out there investigating and trying to make slam-dunk cases for the trial court. But as you will see in this video, one of our deputies offered up his own slam-dunk case on a different kind of court,” a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office read.

You can see Deputy Everett catch air in the video player above.