Polk County deputy nearly hit after attempted traffic stop

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect that attempted to hit a deputy after deputies following a traffic stop.

The chase started near Shepherd Oaks Drive and Shepherd Oaks Road in Lakeland.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into Bartow and then Mulberry where the pursuit ended when deputies were able to Pit the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect is now in custody and there were no injuries in the pursuit

The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest and is a sex offender.