Polk County deputy injured, suspect flown to hospital after shootout in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy was injured and a suspect was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night in Mulberry.

The sheriff’s office responded to an area on Nichols Road where they met an armed man who fired at the responding deputies.

The deputies returned fire, critically injuring the suspect. He was flown to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

One deputy received a minor injury to his arm.

This story will be updated.

