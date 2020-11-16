LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Polk County deputy injured, suspect flown to hospital after shootout in Mulberry

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy was injured and a suspect was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night in Mulberry.

The sheriff’s office responded to an area on Nichols Road where they met an armed man who fired at the responding deputies.

The deputies returned fire, critically injuring the suspect. He was flown to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

One deputy received a minor injury to his arm.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss