Polk County deputy injured, suspect flown to hospital after shootout in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy was injured and a suspect was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night in Mulberry.
The sheriff’s office responded to an area on Nichols Road where they met an armed man who fired at the responding deputies.
The deputies returned fire, critically injuring the suspect. He was flown to a local hospital as a trauma alert.
One deputy received a minor injury to his arm.
This story will be updated.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hiker who died in ER after being rescued from whiteout on Mt. Rainier brought back to life
- Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana
- Medical experts warn of Un-Merry Christmas if we don’t change Thanksgiving plans
- Tropical Storm Eta pushes more sand into John’s Pass
- 2nd coronavirus vaccine appears to be 95% effective