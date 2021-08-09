Polk County deputy hurt by homemade explosive device during struggle with suspect

DUNDEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy was seriously injured Sunday after a “homemade explosive device” went off during a disturbance call in Dundee, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies was investigating a situation at the Economy Motor Lodge at around 9:30 p.m. The deputies eventually went to the neighboring Monticello Motel since the woman involved at walked over to that property.

During the investigation, a man who the sheriff’s office said was unrelated to the situation, Marco Antonio Tolentino, approached the scene on a bicycle and began talking with a deputy who arrived as backup. However, the sheriff’s office said Tolentino would not say who he was and that he didn’t have any identification.

The deputy then asked Tolentino if he had anything illegal on his person, to which Tolentino responding by lifting his shift and showing a concealed pipe sticking out of his right pocket.

Tolentino said the pipe was for protection and then reached for it. The deputy told him not to and said he would remove the pipe himself, believing it to be a weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tolentino then reached for it again and pulled away from the deputy. At this point, the pipe came apart and blasted a 12-gauge shotgun buckshot round into the deputy’s hand and into Tolento’s hand and shoulder.

PCSO said this type of explosive is called a zip gun, also known as an improvised firearm. The explosive is described as being two pieces of metal pipe locked together to hold a single shotgun shell that is fired when the pieces are pressed together.

Tolentino said he made the explosive himself, but the sheriff’s office said he does not have a concealed carry license. A search of Tolentino’s room found even more shotgun rounds.

Both the deputy and Tolentino were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Tolentino faces charges for attempted felony murder, possessing or discharging a destructive device, resisting an officer with violence, carrying a concealed weapon / firearm, and providing false info to a law enforcement officer.

The investigation is still active and will require three independent investigations as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings, although no deputies fired weapons in this case.